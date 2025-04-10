First Foundation Advisors Acquires 2,698 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,396,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,245,000 after acquiring an additional 89,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,153.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,375,000 after acquiring an additional 369,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 359,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,727,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $212.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $242.74. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 16.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.80.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

