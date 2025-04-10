Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Firan Technology Group Stock Up 2.7 %

FTG stock opened at C$7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28. Firan Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.33. The stock has a market cap of C$181.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Firan Technology Group news, Senior Officer James Crichton sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.08, for a total transaction of C$84,032.00. Also, Director Mike Andrade bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,320.00. Corporate insiders own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.