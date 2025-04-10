Financial Lp Hrt Acquires 546,706 Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 546,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $43,736.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 665,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,231.36. This trade represents a 460.63 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 19.0 %

Shares of MULN stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,710,000.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60.

Shares of Mullen Automotive are set to reverse split on Friday, April 11th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, April 10th.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive ( NASDAQ:MULN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

