FIL Ltd Takes $65.16 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,731,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,155,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Exelon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,748,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Exelon Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.