FIL Ltd Sells 6,000 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.99% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $60,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 2.5 %

COOP opened at $113.61 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.49 and a 12-month high of $137.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,435,669.04. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.