FIL Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 109.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,720,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986,426 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 1.38% of Newell Brands worth $56,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Newell Brands by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Newell Brands Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

