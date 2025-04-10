Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Fidelis Insurance stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. 420,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,293. Fidelis Insurance has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.98). Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fidelis Insurance by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 76.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,078,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,896 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth about $732,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Articles

