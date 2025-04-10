FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

FibroGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $26.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.87.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James A. Schoeneck bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 323,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,302.70. This represents a 339.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thane Wettig purchased 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 543,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,165.15. This represents a 36.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 32,884 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 21.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 68,569 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in FibroGen by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 96,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 77,693 shares during the period. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Stories

