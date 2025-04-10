Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 204,376 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,686,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204,376 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.56% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $15,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 752.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.32. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.97%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

