Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,552 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.43% of Otter Tail worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,275,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,618,000 after buying an additional 27,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,916,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,687,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $100.84. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $303.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

