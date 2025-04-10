Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 3,990 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.39% of Victory Capital worth $16,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 3,645.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VCTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

