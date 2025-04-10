Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 110,191 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1,326.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 110,191 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in United Airlines by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in United Airlines by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average is $87.08. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.15.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

