Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.51% of AvePoint worth $15,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 12,961.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,347,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,033. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.14 and a beta of 1.20.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

