Federated Hermes Inc. Has $13.92 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,788 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of CF Industries worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 441,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,878,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 124,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 40,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.60. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,670. This trade represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

