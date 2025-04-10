Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 10,291 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of The RMR Group worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

Shares of RMR opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $493.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.34%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

