Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Down 11.5% – Should You Sell?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $6.86. 230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBYD. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

