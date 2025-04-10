Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Down 11.5% – Should You Sell?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $6.86. 230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.
