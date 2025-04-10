Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2,016.10 and traded as low as C$1,873.68. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at C$1,978.28, with a volume of 83,400 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFH. CIBC boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cormark upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,125.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2,016.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,929.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Brian Johnston Porter purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2,104.88 per share, with a total value of C$210,488.00. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,056.06, for a total value of C$4,739,220.14. Insiders have sold a total of 6,642 shares of company stock valued at $13,178,144 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

