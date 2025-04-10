F M Investments LLC Sells 24,540 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

F M Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,760 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,540 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for 0.7% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $263.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

