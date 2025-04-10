F M Investments LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

F M Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,883 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of EFA opened at $78.59 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

