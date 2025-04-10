F M Investments LLC Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

F M Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54,086 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Merit Medical Systems worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 305.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 84,923 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after purchasing an additional 265,648 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 33,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMSI stock opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $111.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $3,252,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,794,868.08. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $526,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,428.67. This represents a 51.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,521. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

