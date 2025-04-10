F M Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

F M Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 188.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,647 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 16,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 87,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $54,423,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $85.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

