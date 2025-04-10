Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of XOM traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,133,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,878,387. The stock has a market cap of $440.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.