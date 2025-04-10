ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Jamf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Jamf by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,845,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,375,000 after purchasing an additional 841,239 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,434,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,211,000 after purchasing an additional 409,531 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,190,000 after purchasing an additional 306,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,391,000 after purchasing an additional 134,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,756,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,030,000 after purchasing an additional 114,036 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

In other Jamf news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at $473,058.27. This represents a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 88,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $1,187,215.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487,810 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,019.70. This trade represents a 15.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,618 shares of company stock worth $3,408,105 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jamf in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Jamf Stock Performance

JAMF opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

