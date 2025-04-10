ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $1.54 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 2.4 %

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.96 and a beta of 0.61.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently -1,471.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

