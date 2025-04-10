ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 343,236 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,236 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,754,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,226 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $701,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,941,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,891,000 after purchasing an additional 46,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $13,385,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

