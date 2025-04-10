ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kirby by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,762,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $117,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,293,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,620,000 after acquiring an additional 48,475 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $133,866.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,697.45. This represents a 18.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $96.06 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.80.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.