ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.14 Million in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TR. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TR stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $33.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.