ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of MillerKnoll as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLKN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLKN opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.60.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLKN shares. StockNews.com downgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Sidoti upgraded MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

