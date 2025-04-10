Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 160.37% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday.
Evolus Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 27,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $370,007.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 362,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,312.42. This represents a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $119,286.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,710.58. This represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,575 shares of company stock worth $794,369 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,997,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,130,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,557,000 after purchasing an additional 305,300 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP grew its position in shares of Evolus by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 2,692,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after purchasing an additional 498,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,368,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 308,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,287,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 304,065 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
