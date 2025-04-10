Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Up 14.5% – Still a Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.62). 42,064,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average session volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.55).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.79) price objective on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Evoke Trading Up 14.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £218.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 62.29.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 200,000 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($122,668.03). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,033.99). 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Evoke

Further Reading

