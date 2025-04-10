Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Up 14.5% – Still a Buy?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 48.90 ($0.62). 42,064,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average session volume of 3,148,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.70 ($0.55).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.79) price objective on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on EVOK
Evoke Trading Up 14.5 %
Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 200,000 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($122,668.03). Also, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,033.99). 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Evoke
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.