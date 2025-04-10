Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 943,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 442,321 shares.The stock last traded at $29.33 and had previously closed at $34.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Establishment Labs Stock Down 12.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $870.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.34). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 184.55% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $44.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

