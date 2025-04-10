Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $65.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Essent Group traded as low as $52.06 and last traded at $52.79, with a volume of 1223921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.49.
ESNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.
Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.13%.
Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.
