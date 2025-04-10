Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Equus Total Return had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 621.28%.

Equus Total Return Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQS traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Equus Total Return has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.

Get Equus Total Return alerts:

About Equus Total Return

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Equus Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equus Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.