Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Equus Total Return had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 621.28%.
Equus Total Return Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EQS traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Equus Total Return has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.
About Equus Total Return
