Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Receives $48.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.20.

EQBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 81,650.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $647.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

