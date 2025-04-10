Equinox Partners Investment Ma Acquires 146,460 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 146,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $577,052.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,566,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,076.98. This trade represents a 10.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

On Friday, April 4th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 123,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,530.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 5,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GTE opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $143.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 25.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTE

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.