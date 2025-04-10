Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.22% of Equinix worth $195,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.72, for a total transaction of $308,168.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,319.60. This represents a 19.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $797.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $868.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $902.52. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $994.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 219.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra Research raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.