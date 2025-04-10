EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,707,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,533 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.79% of EQT worth $217,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 32,157.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 162.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,949 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of EQT by 184.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in EQT by 41.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 89,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in EQT by 98.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 241,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 119,858 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.72.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

