EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,472 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $114.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.54 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

