Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $60,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock opened at $113.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. The trade was a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $32,052,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,242,592.23. This represents a 39.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,405 shares of company stock worth $37,201,232 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.