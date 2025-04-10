Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 8.16% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $70,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,228,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,128,000 after buying an additional 1,313,572 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 53,910 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 48,329 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,006,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 53,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Up 9.5 %

FVAL opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $827.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

