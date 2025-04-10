Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $58.17 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of FactSet Research Systems worth $58,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $5,722,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.27.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock opened at $427.53 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.69 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $445.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

