Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 41,249 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $66,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $308.35 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $350.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.00 and a 200-day moving average of $333.59.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

