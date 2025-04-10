Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

