Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Trading 15.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.06. 255,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 272,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of C$350.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.80.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,500.00. Also, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.97 per share, with a total value of C$29,694.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $179,329. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

