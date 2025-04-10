EnRich Financial Partners LLC Takes $122,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $623,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6,687.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000.
Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance
VPU stock opened at $164.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.57. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $135.67 and a 1 year high of $180.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.79.
Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile
Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
