EnRich Financial Partners LLC Sells 519 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,811.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 589.7% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.91. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $27.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

