EnRich Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 1.9% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. EnRich Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,088,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13,350.8% during the fourth quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 985,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after acquiring an additional 978,212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,877,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,265,000 after purchasing an additional 911,610 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,097,000. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,032,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

