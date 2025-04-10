EnRich Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 255.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,354,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $466.00 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $295.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $493.17 and a 200 day moving average of $502.94.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.