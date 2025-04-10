EnRich Financial Partners LLC Has $6.77 Million Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 341,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,099 shares during the period. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,027,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSMB opened at $19.58 on Thursday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

