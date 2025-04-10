EnRich Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up 6.3% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. EnRich Financial Partners LLC owned about 2.44% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $18,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,461,000 after buying an additional 1,941,964 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,875,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,104,000. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,102,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,914,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $25.87 on Thursday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $26.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

